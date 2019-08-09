New station commander for RAF Wittering

A new station commander has started her role at RAF Wittering.

Group Captain Jo Lincoln MBE took up the post today (Friday), taking over from Group Captain Tony Keeling, who leaves on promotion to the rank of Air Commodore.

Group Captain Lincoln has two roles. The first is the smooth running of RAF Wittering, including its airfield and good relations with the nearby communities. The second is the command of the specialized engineering and logistics squadrons that make up the A4 Force, which support air operations and exercises at home and abroad.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled, it is a great honour. Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you’re told that the next job is Station Commander at RAF Wittering. It’s is a challenging job, but we have amazingly dedicated and talented service personnel, civil servants and contractors, and tremendous support from the local and civic communities.

“Being an effective leader means keeping a good team around you. The A4 Force Warrant Officer and Station Warrant Officer are my direct lines into the men and women who keep the Station and A4 Force running smoothly and go wherever air operations and exercises are happening.”

The RAF is currently engaged in 15 missions on four continents in 22 countries, which people from Wittering are actively supporting, as well as preparing the next generation of Royal Air Force pilots.

Pilots training at the Station today will depend on the engineering and logistics support of the A4 Force in future air operations.

Jo Lincoln and her husband Paul are keen runners and exercise regularly with their border collie, Kai. In their spare time they enjoy travelling and are looking forward to exploring the beautiful countryside in the counties surrounding RAF Wittering.

Group Captain Lincoln concluded: “I would especially like to congratulate Tony Keeling on his forthcoming promotion and thank him for his hard work during his two years as Station Commander. We’re going to build on that work and exploit the opportunities we have to take RAF Wittering and the A4 Force forward.”