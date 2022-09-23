New Starbucks looks set to arrive in Peterborough as planning permission submitted

Plans for a new Starbucks coffee shop in Peterborough have been submitted.

The coffeehouse giant looks set to open on the site of Sainsbury’s supermarket, at Oxney Road, architect drawings show.

Planning permission has been submitted to Peterborough City Council for ‘advertisement signage’ on the outside of the existing Sainsbury’s building.

Papers also show new proposed designs, which will include ‘illuminated wordmark, roundel (a round symbol) and projecting signs’, if given the green light to go ahead.

The application was submitted on September 15 and is awaiting approval.

A building control application for alterations to be made to the Sainsbury’s supermarket, which included works to form Starbucks within the store, were accepted on August 18.

A Starbucks spokesperson said: “We are always looking for new locations and opportunities to bring the Starbucks Experience to customers in the UK, but at this time we have no updates to share about plans in Peterborough.”