New sign in place as Peterborough’s former Broadway Theatre begins new era

A new sign is up at Peterborough’s former Broadway Theatre to mark its new era under the management of Selladoor Worldwide.

After years of financial mismanagement which left customers out of pocket, it is a fresh start for the iconic venue in Broadway which has been renamed Peterborough New Theatre.

Selladoor officially took over the operation of the theatre at the start of the month and has now installed the new name at its entrance as it prepares for a busy first autumn of productions, including the multi-award winning Avenue Q.

The theatre is currently owned by Rinaldo Fasulo and is leased to the Dawe Charitable Trust, but under the current arrangement Selladoor has taken on the sub-lease.

The global company is a producer of major theatre shows which tour both the UK and internationally, while it also owns three other theatres itself.

It stepped in after the Broadway under Mark Ringer ran into major financial difficulties, leaving creditors owed thousand of pounds and shows being cancelled, while many customers were unable to get a refund.

Selladoor has already acted to bring in West End shows from Bill Kenwright and has renamed the first floor Broadway Suite as the Boizot Lounge in honour of city entrepreneur and philanthropist Peter Boizot.

Selladoor Worldwide chief executive David Hutchinson tweeted: “End of an era, start of a new! We officially took over the operation of the Peterborough New Theatre (

@PboroTheatre), formally Broadway Theatre, on 1 September and have such an exciting season of autumn work! @SelladoorVenues.”