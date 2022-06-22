An independent school has been criticised by the education watchdog after pupils were not provided with “a good enough quality of education.”

Ofsted inspectors who visited The Beeches Independent School, on Dogsthorpe Road, and rated the school as ‘Inadequate’.

The report by Sue Cox, published on June 20, after her two-day visit to the school in March, highlighted that some teachers “lack understanding of how to plan an effective lesson” and “do not have sufficient subject knowledge.”

The school has told the Peterborough Telegraph since the watchdog inspection this year, it has hired a new senior leadership team.

Issues with safeguarding at the school were also raised in the report.

‘Inadequate’ is the lowest Ofsted rating in the education standards organisation’s four-point grading scale.

‘Overly harsh’

A spokesperson from The Beeches Independent School said: “We are extremely disappointed with the Ofsted result. We feel there were aspects of the report which were overly harsh.

"As a school we would like to reassure parents, stakeholders and the community that we have already taken positive steps to raise standards and rectify concerns raised.

"There were also several positive findings within the report which we feel should not be overlooked.”

The school caters for pupils with special educational needs or disabilities. Many have a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder or communication difficulties.

Despite a “broad range of subjects” being taught, official papers say leaders “failed to plan a curriculum that ensures that pupils learn well,” which was “poorly planned and taught”.

This restricted the development of the 18 pupils on the school roll and three part-time pupils, between the ages of nine and 19-years-old, making it “difficult for pupils to progress and limits their readiness for the next stage of their education.”

Children fond of farm visits

However, pupils enjoy the opportunities to learn life skills, such as cooking and “talk highly” of their visits to the local farm where they can look after animals and also enjoy their swimming sessions.

The report identified that the school “considered pupils’ mental health needs” by incorporating mindfulness sessions into the school day.

Staff also provided pupils with “impartial careers information, advice and guidance.”

The school spokesperson continued: "We have now recruited a new senior leadership team and a school improvement partner who are implementing a robust action plan.

“Our priority is, and always will be, the safety, well-being and education of our pupils.