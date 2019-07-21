New sculptures and benches at Peterborough children’s memorial garden

A ceremony on Saturday marked the unveiling of poignant sculptures and benches in a children’s memorial garden.

The items were donated by the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society (Sands) to the garden at Peterborough Crematorium.

Martha McCann and Oliver Convelly looking at carvings. EMN-190714-092614009

The donated items have been funded by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) recycling scheme, of which Peterborough Crematorium is a member.

The initiative recycles orthopaedic replacement joints and metals used in the construction of coffins, all of which are removed from ashes at the end of the cremation process.

Danny Corr, bereavement services manager at Peterborough City Council, said: “We would like to thank the Sands group for these kind donations and also the BGL group and Clubbercise, both of which have contributed towards them.”