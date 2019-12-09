New scheme at Peterborough Tesco stores for people with hidden disabilities

Tesco has begun providing sunflower lanyards at all of its stores in Peterborough.

The move is one of several to promote disability inclusion for customers and colleagues in 2020.

Ronnie Pinder (right) and customer Chan

The sunflower lanyard acts as a discreet sign that the wearer has a hidden disability and could require additional assistance. Tesco colleagues will be able to offer help such as speaking face-to-face to allow lip reading, packing bags and taking them to the customers’ cars, or reading labels for partially-sighted customers.

Every store will display a permanent sign which says that the sunflower lanyard is recognised there.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer, said: “We work hard to ensure that everyone feels welcome at Tesco and want our stores to be as accessible as possible.”