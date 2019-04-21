New Salvation Army store opens in Peterborough city centre

A new Salvation Army store and community hub was opened on Long Causeway on Saturday.

The charity’s international leader General Brian Peddle, who oversees its work in 131 countries worldwide, opened the store. He was joined by Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash and Mayoress Doreen Roberts.

The opening of the new store

The new premises brings together the content from The Salvation Army shops in Lincoln Road and Broadway into one place. Community programme manager Judith Harvey said: “We will be able to reach more people and connect them as appropriate with our existing services, such as free debt advice and befriending, while also promoting our commitment to sustainable shopping.”

The store and hub will be open Monday to Saturday.