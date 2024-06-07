Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New look for centre

Two new retailers have just moved into the centre of Peterborough giving a boost to the city’s retail heart.

The businesses have agreed leases on neighbouring premises in Long Causeway.

The move is an expansion for clothing retailer Morley’s Outdoor and Workwear, which will occupy 33 Long Causeway, which provides 2,137 square feet across the ground and first floors.

The retailer has moved to larger premises from its previous home in the nearby Hereward Cross.

An electronic cigarette retailer Smoknic, trading as Americano, has agreed a five year lease for 645 square feet ground floor unit at 32 Long Causeway.

Smoknic is a new arrival to the city.

The new leases have been overseen by property specialists Savills on behalf of the owners Cannoncourt

James Anderson, of Savills Peterborough, said: “Long Causeway is a prime retail location and both Morley’s and Smoknic can expect to benefit from the footfall of Queensgate shopping centre and the city centre.

“Smoknic is expanding into Peterborough while Morley’s is upsizing from their space in Hereward Cross.”

The two retailers are the latest additions to the city centre and come hot on the heels of the successful opening of ice cream parlour Ben & Jerry’s in Exchange Street.

Pep Cipriano, manager of Peterborough Positive, the city centre's Business Improvement District (BID), said: “It is an encouraging sign that empty units in the city centre are being filled.

"It is a positive for the high street and there is more to come.