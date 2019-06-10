New Radio Cambridgeshire Breakfast Show host Kev Lawrence admits he has a learning curve ahead of new show that will ‘put smile on listeners’ faces’

New BBC Radio Cambridgeshire Breakfast Show host Kev Lawrence has admitted he has a steep learning curve to tackle before he starts his show - but he promised his new slot on the county’s airwaves will bring a smile to listener’s faces.

Kev’s voice has woken thousands of Peterborough residents over the last 20 years as the voice of breakfast radio - hosting morning shows on Hereward FM and Heart Radio.

But after Heart confirmed the end of their local output, Kev has made the transfer to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire - with his first show on July 1.

Kev said: “Moving from commercial radio to the BBC is a massive change and a massive challenge, but it is something I am super excited about.

“It has been my ambition for a long time to work for the BBC, and this will be something to get my teeth into.

“I am hoping to bring all my best bits from Heart to the show, and then add to that.

“We have to find the right balance of information and entertainment. Heart was more about entertainment, and I know I have to develop the show from that. Local news will be at the heart of what we do.”

There have been claims on social media that the BBC have ‘broken the bank’ to bring Kev over - and while neither Kev or the BBC would comment on the claims, labelling them as ‘speculation,’ Kev was confident he could make his show a success.

He said; “I want to make a show that makes people feel good in the morning. I want to tell local stories, about the towns and villages we cover.

“The biggest change will be there is no adverts - we will still be playing feel good tunes though. Music will be a big factor on the new show.”

He said that while his previous show on Heart had been ‘more entertainment,’ he was confident he would be able to inform listeners about the harder news stories affecting the county. He said: “We have three weeks to prepare - I am taking a number of courses at the moment, but I am an experienced person, and I will be across it.

“It won’t just be me, we have a team of producers and reporters - it is very much a team effort. I accept it will be a learning curve, and I won’t be the best thing since sliced bread to start, but I will grow into it.”

Kev paid tribute to Ros and the rest of the team at Heart, but said the timing of the move had been right. He said: “It was fantastic, and we did really well at Heart, with record figures, but all good things come to an end.”

The Kev Lawrence Breakfast Show will start on Monday, July 1, and will be broadcast between 6am and 9am.

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire have not confirmed how the rest of their schedule will change as a result of the switch. The Breakfast show is currently hosted by Thordis Fridriksson.