New plans revealed to transform former Peacocks store in Peterborough city centre into three shops

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 13:08 BST
New plans have been drawn up to revamp the former Peacocks store in Peterborough city centre.

The venture involves dividing the store, in Bridge Street, into three separate area for potential retailers.

In addition, a new look is also planned for the front and rear of the building.

The plans for a new shopfront, windows and doors have just been submitted to Peterborough City Council by Gujjar Investments Ltd.

Retailer Peacocks closed its store in Bridge Street, Peterborough, in August this yearplaceholder image
An impact statement submitted with application outlines the intention to create three new shopfronts - two in Bridge Street and the third to the rear of the premises in St Peter’s Road.

There will also be a number of new windows created in the second floor of the building, which was home to fashion retailer Peacocks until its closure in August this year.

The document states: “It is proposed that the large commercial ground floor is split into three retail units.

"This will ensure that the vitality of the principally commercial element of Bridge Street and the Conservation Area is preserved and reflective of the recent trend towards smaller retail footprints.

This image shows how the new look Peacocks store might appear in Peterborough city centreplaceholder image
It adds: "This will have the benefit of enlivening the currently poor character of the rear of the premises which is currently a dead space with little activity or natural surveillance.

While the first and second floors will undergo some minor internal layout alteration including the insertion of a new staircase, work will take place on the second floor to increase natural light into the space with new windows carefully aligned and

proportioned into the Bridge Street side above the existing first floor windows.

And it states: “The proposed creation of a retail unit fronting onto St Peter’s Road will bring an element of vitality and activity to what is currently a prominent service yard elevation.”

