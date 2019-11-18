New phone app shows Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Veterans local support available to them

A new mobile app has been launched to signpost members of the armed forces community in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to support and advice in their area.

The free Forces Connect app is aimed at serving personnel, Veterans and their families, as well as public sector organisations, who can now find local services and organisations offering support in just four clicks.

The new app was launched at the Annual Conference of the Armed Forces Covenant Partnership Board in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough which took place in St Ives.

The conference, attended by more than 80 people who work with and support the military community, welcomed guests speakers from all over the county – including the 7th Infantry Brigade, the Reserve Force and Cadet Association Employer Engagement, the Ministry of Defence Covenant Team and Veterans and Families Hub - to give an overview of the work going on nationally and locally.

The focus this year was on housing initiatives such as the #nohomelessveterans campaign from STOLL and Peterborough’s own Garden House.

Having tested the app, John Phillips, Veteran and coordinator for Project Nova, said: “The app was easy to download and very easy to navigate. It provides in-depth information and links. I feel that it is a really good tool with everything a Veteran would need. All in all, this is a really good app with everything you would need easily to hand.”

Cllr Mac McGuire, chairman of the Armed Forces Covenant Board in Cambridgeshire and County Council, said: “Our armed forces community make an incredibly valuable contribution to our region and work hard with our Armed Forces Covenant Partnership Board to better support them.

“Thanks to Forces Connect South East, who developed this app and decided to expand beyond the South East counties, we are now able to provide a great resource that has the potential to make a real difference to our local Armed Forces community here in Cambridgeshire.

“Most live, work and thrive without need of extra assistance, however, where they do need additional support this mobile app will help them access organisations that can provide the help and advice they need in a quick and simple way.”

To download the app, search Forces Connect in Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store.