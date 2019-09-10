New Peterborough Post Office opens to customers

Have your say

A new Post Office has open in Peterborough.

The branch at Sheri Food Store in 48 Church Drive, Orton Waterville, will be open for more than 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

Services began being provided today (Tuesday), with the official opening taking place on Saturday (September 14).

The new branch offers customers a wide range of services from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers can also use banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries.

The new branch is open from Monday to Sunday, 8.30am to 9pm.

Anthony Bayley, Post Office change manager, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside Matley and Orton Longueville will ensure that people in Orton Waterville have easy access to our services.”

