New Peterborough community hub will offer vital support for new mums and families

A new community hub will offer vital support to families in Peterborough.

The Community Hub at Honeyhill Children’s Centre in Chadburn, Paston is the first for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The launch event on Tuesday 28 May was a showcase for the support that is available locally for pregnant women and new parents with information stands from organisations including MIND, Stop Smoking, Maternity Voices, NCT and the Health Visiting Service. Fun activities for children and refreshments were also provided

Honeyhill is the first of three pilot Community Hubs to open with a view to rolling out this approach across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Others will be opening soon at Child and Family Centres in Cambridge and March.

Community Hubs act as a one stop shop providing parents with access to a range of information and services under one roof during pregnancy and beyond.

They can also provide links to other support, such as help to give up smoking and work closely with local maternity and neonatal hospital units. Pregnancy advice and courses for new parents will also be provided via the Community Hubs.

They will operate from Children’s Centres (known as Child and Family Centres in Cambridgeshire) where, in many cases, families are already accessing support such as baby weighing clinics and maternity appointments with their midwives.

Community Hubs are a key element of Better Births - the long-term NHS plan for maternity services in England. The aim of Better Births is to improve the safety, quality of care, and choices available to all women and their babies.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “I am delighted that such a valuable facility is now open and would urge any new and expectant parents to come along and see what help is on offer.

“We are aware that some people may not know where to turn when it comes to pregnancy and parenting issues, so I’m confident the hub will become a vital

Carol Anderson, Chief Nurse at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, said: “I am thrilled the first community hub for local families opened this week in Peterborough. The community hub is an extension of the children’s centre and will be a real asset to the local community and benefit all those who use it.

“Parenthood is never easy and it’s great to offer somewhere to help parents access a range of services and information from pregnancy and beyond.”

For more information visit www.cambridgeshirenadpeterboroughccg.nhs.uk/your-health-and-services/better-births