New Peterborough community centre opens

A new community centre to help different communities in Peterborough was opened on Saturday by city MP Lisa Forbes, and Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Gul Nawaz.

COMPAS’ new Orion hub in Fitzwilliam Street will include a community shop with an advisory service, workshops, dance classes, youth clubs, film nights and children’s parties.

The charity provides support for migrant communities.

Ms Forbes (second from right) said: “This is a fantastic initiative that has done wonderful work to bring together communities in Peterborough and offer friendship and support to newcomers to the city. I am particularly impressed with the work COMPAS have done in partnership with local schools to help children from different communities to integrate and understand each other and celebrate their heritage.”