New Peterborough Co-op opens creating 14 jobs

The Co-op has opened its latest store in Peterborough, creating 14 jobs.

The new store, located in Eagle Way, Hampton, runs on 100 per cent renewable electricity and includes a Costa Coffee dispenser and customer car parking.

The new Co-op store

The store, which was built after a £600,000 investment, offers compostable carrier bags priced at 5p.

It is also running the Co-op’s membership scheme - members receive a five per cent reward when they purchase own-brand products and services, with the Co-op giving a further one per cent to local causes.

In addition, student holding a TOTUM card can receive 10 per cent off their groceries.

The ribbon cutting for the store was last Friday.

Phil Cooper, Co-op area manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to make a significant investment in the area and to serve the community. We are having a great response.

“Our aim is for the store to operate at the heart of local life and make a difference in the community. The store has a great look and range – it is all about delivering what our members and customers want, need and care about, conveniently.

“We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op, and that the Co-op gives back to its members and the community. Our members help us to make a difference locally, with money raised for local causes when shoppers swipe their membership card when they shop with us.

“It is a great way to mark the Co-op’s 175th anniversary year!”