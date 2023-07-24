New owners for prominent hotel in Peterborough
Recruitment under way for staff
A prominent hotel in Peterborough is under new ownership.The hotel at Norman cross off the A1 is understood to have been bought from Premier Inn by Milestone Hotels, part of the AG Group.A representative of the company said it was hoped to reopen the hotel in August this year.The company is currently advertising for staff to fill a number of vacancies at the room hotel with job openings varying from maintenance manager to head chef.