New opportunity to speak out about plans for Peterborough’s Embankment

Peterborough Embankment.

An additional opportunity to comment about a proposed masterplan for the Embankment and Middleholme has been made available on Saturday (November 27).

The consultation event will take place at Peterborough City Council’s Customer Services Centre, in Bridge Street, between 10.30am and 3pm.

It follows two other events that took place - one face-to-face and one online - that were held recently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is part of a month long consultation campaign called ‘We’re Talking Peterborough Embankment’ which has been launched by civic leaders as they seek to gauge the public’s views about the most desirable use of the Embankment and Middleholme, which lies next to the River Nene.

The aim is to stop the piecemeal development of the area, which is currently the focus of attention by the ARU Peterborough and Peterborough United Football Club.