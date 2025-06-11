New name in retailing poised to appear in Peterborough city centre

A new name in retailing is expected to soon adorn one of the most prominent stores in Peterborough city centre.

Plans have been drawn up to change the branding on the frontage of the WH Smith store in Bridge Street.

It will involve swapping the name WH Smith to TG Jones on the Bridge Street frontage and the Priestgate side of the store.

The plans show the new branding will feature white lettering on a blue background – remarkably similar to what is already on view.

How the name branding for TG Jones will appear on the former WH Smith store in Bridge Street, Peterborough

The application, which has been submitted by TPS Visual Communications, seeks permission for new branding to run from June 1 this year until June 1, 2030.

It follows the £76 million sale of WH Smith four months ago to Modella Capital, which has previously invested in Paperchase and Hobbycraft.

Modella, which took ownership of about 480 stores and 5,000 employees, although the WHSmith travel outlets were excluded from the sale, has said that it will be ‘business as usual’ while changes take place.

The new owners have also vowed that the Post Office currently in the WH Smith store will remain.

The existing WH Smith branding on the store in Bridge Street, Peterborough

Modella has also stated that the product ranges and services already available will stay the same until a strategy for introducing new stock and services is developed.

The owners have also stated that the significance of the name TG Jones is to echo the familiarity and trustworthiness associated with the common family names, such as Smith and Jones.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I will be writing to Modella Capital to seek assurances about their plans for the WH Smith store in the city.

How the name branding for TG Jones will appear on the former WH Smith store in Priestgate, Peterborough

“The new owners have given a commitment to keep services, such as the Post Office, open in local stores but I will be following up on that commitment to ensure they are aware of the importance of the Post Office to the city centre.

“We need to be vigilant as the Post Office is an important part of the city centre.”

In recent years, Bridge Street has seen the departure of Marks & Spencer, which moved from Bridge Street to the Queensgate Shopping Centre before closing last year, Mothercare, TK Maxx and New Look.