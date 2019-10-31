New memorial to the fallen as Peterborough remembers war victims

A new memorial to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in war will be revealed this weekend as Peterborough remembers the fallen.

The new memorial will be dedicated on Saturday, to allow villagers to remember the brave men who gave their lives during the two world wars.

The monument, which will be placed on the junction of Church Close and Church Street, will include five plaques which had been on the Stilton Memorial Hall, listing the names of the fallen from the surrounding area. The hall has recently been sold by the Parish Council.

Barry Gilden, who is one of the brains behind the project, said: “This memorial has taken a long time to create. Personally, I think it is beautiful.”

The memorial’s dedication will take place at 9.45am.

The Royal British Legion launched their annual Poppy Appeal in Peterborough at the weekend.

The legion’s standards were on display, and veterans were joined by cadets and dignitaries for the launch.

This year there will be services on Remembrance Sunday - November 10 - and Armistice Day - Monday, November 11 - in Peterborough.

Councillor Gul Nawaz, the Mayor of Peterborough, said: “Many of our residents will be too young to remember the world wars, so it is vitally important we continue to acknowledge the sacrifices made by so many.

“Remembrance Sunday is an important annual event for us all to pay our respects to those who lost their lives in combat. I hope the people of Peterborough will join us in marking the dedication of our armed forces in the past, present and future.

“I would also urge people to please support the annual Poppy Appeal. Wearing a poppy not only remembers lost lives, but also assists the sterling work of servicemen and women of today.”

The Remembrance Sunday event will start with a service at the War Memorial, including the two minute silence at 11am, with cadets and veterans attending.

There will then be a service at Peterborough Cathedral, starting at 11.30am.

On Armistice Day, the Royal British Legion’s Standard Bearers will arrive at the Bridge Street memorial at 10.40am, with the civic procession taking place 15 minutes later.

There will then be a short service at the memorial, which will also include the two minute silence, and a march past of the military parade with the Vice Lord Lieutenant, Mayor and President of the Peterborough Branch – Royal British Legion taking the salute.