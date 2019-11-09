New memorial to remember The Fallen

A new memorial was unveiled to pay tribute to the brave soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the two world wars.

A service to unveil the new Stilton memorial took place on Saturday.

Unveiling of the new war memorial. Designers Barry Gilden and Tony Edwards with Tom Cochrane, chairman of the Yaxley Royal British Legion EMN-190211-213408009

The memorial includes the two plaques, listing those from the Stilton area who died during the conflicts, which had previously been on the village’s Memorial Hall, which has now been sold.

The new memorial, which is on Church Street, was designed by Barry Gilden and Tony Edwards, who were on hand at the opening on Saturday with Tom Cochrane, chairman of the Yaxley Royal British Legion. The memorial itself was made by Darke Steel and Roan Fabrications.