New McDonald’s set to open on A1 near Peterborough

A new McDonald’s restaurant is to open on the A1, just north of Peterborough.

The restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 30 on the A1 Southbound in Colsterworth, creating 90 jobs.

Franchisee Martin Cuthbert, who will now operate 11 restaurants in the area, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing a brand-new restaurant to Colsterworth. It’s fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone.

“I’m proud to employ a great range of people from students, to graduates, to those looking after a family or interested in a change of career. My business employs people with a variety of demands on their time and with differing family or study commitments.

“What’s more, the new digital kiosks and table service have been designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and we hope to see a fantastic response to these features. We are very excited to open our doors and we look forward to seeing customers and staff embracing the new features in this state of the art McDonald’s restaurant.”

Jobs are currently being advertised at: https://people.mcdonalds.co.uk/job-search.