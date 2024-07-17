New look for Peterborough's One Stop Parnwell convenience store after revamp
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A prominent convenience store has reopened in Peterborough after undergoing a major refurbishment.
The One Stop Parnwell store, in the Parnwell Local Centre, Saltersgate, Parnwell, which employs 12 staff, has re-opened after being closed for a four-day- long refurbishment.
The revamp has introduced a new look for displays and facilities across the store.
A spokesperson for One Stop said: “We have built their reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.
"This refurbishment has given a refreshed and brand-new look and feel to the store."
“Customers can now shop for tonight’s dinner, household essentials as well as on-the-go meal deals, in a much-improved store.
He added: “The store continues to boast a selection of quality products and great deals on items people need every day, alongside treats for the whole family.
The store is open every day from 7am to 10pm.
The spokesperson said: “Alongside well-known brands, the store also stocks a variety of One Stop’s own label products including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts – customers really can enjoy top-quality food, without the price tag.
”It offers a range of services with customers able to withdraw cash, send parcels via Evri Parcelshop, or grab a Costa Coffee, Tango Ice Blast or F’real Milkshake in store.
“Customers can also make use of delivery apps such as Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo to get their favourite One Stop products delivered to their doorstep for ultimate convenience.”