New look for Co-op store in Peterborough after £74,000 refurbishment

Store Manager Jordan Rolf (left) and colleagues in the Hempsted Central England Co-op following its makeover.

The Central England Co-operative store in Columbus Road, Hempstead, has been given a new look plus a number of new ranges and features.

The investment by the Central England Co-operative comes after the store played an important role during the pandemic to ensure the wellbeing of people living nearby.

Staff worked around-the-clock to ensure vulnerable people across the community had access to vital food and essentials throughout lockdown.

Inside the refreshed store.

Store manager Jordan Rolf said: “The team is really excited about having this investment in the store – colleagues have been on the frontline during the pandemic and have worked so hard, so this has been a real boost.

“We have had some great feedback already from our customers – because of the pandemic more and more people in our community wanted to stay closer to home when they shopped, and it has been great to be able to thank them for their support as well by making these improvements to the shopping experience and offering new features and ranges.

He added: “I would like to thank the community for their patience while the work has been completed but I hope they agree with us that it has been worth it.”

New changes at the store include:

An updated product range to better reflect customers’ requirements.

New internal signage and decoration including a refreshed kiosk area.

New features such as a new Costa Coffee Machine and a Tango Ice Blast Machine, which are to be installed soon.