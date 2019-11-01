New location for Peterborough Soup Kitchen to feed the needy due to Queensgate Bus Station moving

Have your say

Peterborough Soup Kitchen will be feeding the needy in a new location from December due to relocation of the bus station at Queensgate.

A £60 million cinema expansion at the shopping centre means buses will be temporarily stopping and picking up close to the Brewery Tap pub.

The soup kitchen currently uses the pub’s car park to feed the most vulnerable people in the city on evenings and Sunday afternoon.

However, from December 1 its van will instead be operating from Brook Street Car Park.

The closure of the northbound side of the bus station is expected to last 18 months.

