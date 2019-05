As revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph, John Lewis & Partners is set to undergo a £21 million revamp.

The eight month project will allow for new attractions inside the store and will pave the way for the construction of a long-awaited 10 screen multiplex Empire cinema inside Queensgate Shopping Centre. New images have revealed how both John Lewis and Queensgate will look after the revamp.

John Lewis Queensgate, new improvements before cinema opens. EMN-190521-125226009

John Lewis Queensgate, new improvements before cinema opens. EMN-190521-125132009

John Lewis Queensgate, new improvements before cinema opens. EMN-190521-125143009

John Lewis Queensgate, new improvements before cinema opens. EMN-190521-125154009

John Lewis Queensgate, new improvements before cinema opens. EMN-190521-125205009

John Lewis Queensgate, new improvements before cinema opens. Head of Branch Gary Roundtree EMN-190521-125215009

John Lewis Queensgate, new improvements before cinema opens. EMN-190521-125237009

How the new look Queensgate could appear