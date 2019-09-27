New home for Yaxley Post Office due to store closure

Have your say

The Post Office in Yaxley is to be relocated.

The branch in McColl’s is disappearing next week due to the postmaster resigning, but services will remain in the Broadway shopping centre as a new branch is opening at the SPAR - although only a month later.

Post Office services will be provided from a Post Office counter alongside the retail counter.

The opening hours will be Monday to Sunday, 7am to 10pm, providing an extra 15 hours of Post Office service a week, including later closing every day.

The McColl’s branch will close from Thursday, October 3 at 7pm, while the retail side of the store closes eight days later.

The new branch at SPAR is scheduled to open on Thursday, November 14 at 1pm.

During the interim period alternative branches will include:

. Farcet Post Office, 30 Main Street, Peterborough, PE7 3DB

. Hampton Vale Post Office, 12 Stewartby Avenue, Hampton Vale, PE7 8NJ

. Old Fletton Post Office, 132 High Street, Old Fletton, PE2 8DP.

The SPAR store is run by family-owned convenience store operator Blakemore Retail.

Blakemore Retail Post Office controller Stewert Waldron said: “As a community retailer we are delighted to offer Post Office services in our convenience stores.

“Local residents can soon access a wide range of Post Office services during our shop opening hours – in excess of 100 hours a week. We are confident customers will be pleased with the flexibility and convenience of the new Post Office service.”

Damien Haydock, Post Office multiples account executive, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Yaxley Post Office. We are delighted to be able to safeguard Post Office service to the area in the long term.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a public consultation, with the Post Office looking for feedback about accessibility, local community issues and anything that can make customers’ lives easier.

The consultation will close on November 8. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 208230.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.