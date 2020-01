Have your say

A male support group in Peterborough is moving to a new home.

Andy’s Man Club Peterborough, which has been running in the city for the past 18 months, will hold its meetings at the Focus Centre, Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe, from Monday, January 20.

Andy's Man Club

Previously, meetings - which are free to attend - were held at Outside Links in Wellington Street.

The group meets from 7pm to 9pm every Monday except bank holidays.

Attendees remain anonymous and can talk about anything.