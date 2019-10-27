New historic coach tours launched in Peterborough to showcase the city and villages

Experience the royal treatment on the new Decker coach tours as Decker Buses, based in Yaxley, launch two new tours across Peterborough focused on historical figures Mary Queen of Scots and poet John Clare.

Despite what you may think, there’s plenty to learn about Peterborough’s influence on both their lives.

Tour guide, Sue Magill, offers a detailed commentary on Mary, Queen Of Scots’ arrival in Peterborough and her life leading up to her grisly death. Including along the way a number of folklore tales and stories of spooky goings-on, which might surprise you!

Stepping on board, this is no standard run-of-the-mill coach. It was equipped with leather seats, with plenty of legroom so everybody could get comfy.

There are also convenient plug sockets on board if you need them.

The spacious layout is similar to a restaurant with four-seater booth-like tables. You’re riding and dining in style. The tour lasts for around two hours, making it the perfect way to spend an afternoon.

A full afternoon tea onboard includes chocolate eclairs, a mixture of sandwiches, cakes and pastries.

Of course, not forgetting that Great British favourite, scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam.

The personal service is top notch and Anthea is always on hand to top up your hot drinks and to offer any additional treats, if you’re not full up within the first hour!

Or if you’d like to add something extra special, you can add-on prosecco and chocolate dipped strawberries.

The Mary Queen of Scots tour travels through Longthorpe, Castor, Ailsworth, Wansford, Yarwell, Nassington, Elton, Chesterton and Fotheringhay, where the queen was behaded at the castle, which is now a ruin.

The Cotswolds-like villages, are a delight to travel through, quaint hidden gems that might inspire another visit.

The village tour documents her arrival at Peterborough Cathedral and the events leading up to her brutal death.

There’s no chance of spillages as the coach drives slowly so you can photograph the landmarks and take in the views from above.

Further tours will be announced soon, including a Halloween tour on Saturday, November 2 which features scary tales of Peterborough and it’s most haunted places. Also included is a ghoul themed cocktail- to settle the nerves.

The next afternoon tea tour will be Christmas themed on Friday December 6 at 2pm. Tickets start from £25, call 01733 242034 or contact anthea@deckerbus.co.uk to book.