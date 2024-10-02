New future beckons for Peterborough's Ploughman pub

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 12:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pub listed as ‘under offer’

A new future could be in store for a former Peterborough pub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Ploughman in Staniland Way, Werrington, was put on the market by its owners, Melbourne Leisure Holdings, in August.

Now the 4,972 square metre building, which is being marketed for rent, has been listed as ‘under offer’ on the website of commercial property company Savills.

A new occupier might be in line to move into The Ploughman pub in Werrington, Peterborough,A new occupier might be in line to move into The Ploughman pub in Werrington, Peterborough,
A new occupier might be in line to move into The Ploughman pub in Werrington, Peterborough,

A spokesman for Savills was not available to comment about the potential occupier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the website states the Ploughman would be suitable for a variety of uses.

Lincolnshire-based Melbourne Leisure Holdings has owned the Ploughman since 2018.

It was put on the market after the company obtained a county court order on July 5 for possession of the premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Melbourne Leisure Holdings said: “We are looking forward to finding a strong occupier who will enable the building to fulfil its potential and provide benefit to the wider Werrington community.”

“The property is considered suitable for a wide range of uses.”

Related topics:PeterboroughSavillsWerringtonLincolnshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.