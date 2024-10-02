Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pub listed as ‘under offer’

A new future could be in store for a former Peterborough pub.

The Ploughman in Staniland Way, Werrington, was put on the market by its owners, Melbourne Leisure Holdings, in August.

Now the 4,972 square metre building, which is being marketed for rent, has been listed as ‘under offer’ on the website of commercial property company Savills.

A spokesman for Savills was not available to comment about the potential occupier.

But the website states the Ploughman would be suitable for a variety of uses.

Lincolnshire-based Melbourne Leisure Holdings has owned the Ploughman since 2018.

It was put on the market after the company obtained a county court order on July 5 for possession of the premises.

A spokesperson for Melbourne Leisure Holdings said: “We are looking forward to finding a strong occupier who will enable the building to fulfil its potential and provide benefit to the wider Werrington community.”

“The property is considered suitable for a wide range of uses.”