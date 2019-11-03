New fireworks show in Peterborough begins with a bang

Peterborough welcomed Fireworks Fantasia last night (Saturday) with crowds ignoring the wind and rain to enjoy a spectacular show at the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

Taking over from Firework Fiesta, which has finished after 44 years, the new show was put on by Vivacity and Live Promotions Events while raising money for Sue Ryder and the Young People’s Counselling Service. The display was put on by Titanium Fireworks, the company responsible for New Year displays in London and Edinburgh and for the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2012 Olympic and Paralympc Games, while further entertainment included an extensive indoor soft play and inflatables area, a live entertainments stage featuring characters from the Key Theatre panto Beauty and the Beast, and a Little Mix tribute act, as well as a fair and food and drink outlets.

Fireworks Fantasia Visitors enjoying a fairground ride.

The Little Mix tribute act.

The Little Mix tribute act on stage.

The crowd enjoying the entertainment.

