New figures show 10% rise in Universal Credit claimants in Peterborough but Over 50s unemployment dropping

The number of people claiming employment-related Universal Credit in Peterborough has risen by ten per cent over 12 months, according to new figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data released by the Department of Work and Pensions shows that a total of 7,825 claimants in July 2025 compared to 6,970 in July 2024, a rise of 855 (10%).

The figures are rising more significantly for people aged between 18 and 24 with the number of claimants rising from 1355 to 1390 (3%) within a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story is reversed for over 50s, however, with claimants falling from 1720 to 1595, a drop of 7% within a year.

Peterborough has seen a rise in the number of people claiming Universal Credit over the year, according to new figures.

The figures only refer to those people who are expected to be looking for employment.

They do not contain the number of Universal Credit claimants who for health reasons are not expected to be searching for employment.

Across the whole East of England, there are now 3.313 million people in employment and 167,000 people who are unemployed, with a total of 305,000 people in non-working households.

In the last quarter in Peterborough, work coaches in the city have helped 855 people return to work.