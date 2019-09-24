New Facebook page for Thomas Cook staff includes all offers of support including free leisure facilities and gifts

Have your say

A new Facebook support page for Thomas Cook employees has opened up.

The Thomas Cook employee help page is advertising all the offers of support which have come flooding in since the company’s collapse, leaving nearly 1,200 city staff without jobs.

Thomas Cook's head office in Lynch Wood

As well as numerous employment opportunities which are being advertised, the page is highlighting:

. Free use of leisure facilities at the Holiday Inn in Thorpe Wood

. Free gifts from clothing store Thatch Wears

. Free football fun days for Thomas Cook children at Langtoft United

. Free cabin stays with Forest Holidays for customers who have lost their holidays

. Free printing for CVs at GP Print in Edgerley Business Park

. Free creche sessions at Little Owls Childcare Peterborough in Wessex Close, Stanground

. Free pampering at beauty salon The Ivy Lodge in Stamford

. Free hair cuts at Serenity Loves in Oundle Road.

The Peterborough Telegraph has already highlighted offers of free sports tickets, sports coaching, taxi rides and hair cuts from other city businesses.

The Facebook page can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/Thomas-cook-employee-help-page-122254425834130/.