New era for Peterborough’s Anglia Stairlifts after change at the top

The new team at Anglia Stairlifts.

Anglia Stairlifts, which has its head office at the Eagle Business Park, in Yaxley, is also looking to recruit a number of extra members of staff as the new leadership team looks to grow the business.

The vacancies include office staff and engineers.

The new top team is led by Steve Wilson who has promised a raft of changes to the 19-year-old company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I am delighted to be heading up the new management team here at Anglia Stairlifts.

“As part of the restructuring programme and our commitment to the people of Peterborough and the surrounding area, we have already put plans in place to replace the existing van fleet witheco models.

“We want Anglia Stairlifts to truly be part of the local community and as part of this, we are currently looking to recruit office staff and stairlift engineers and we are hoping that these will be locally based individuals.

“We are also going to be looking to support local charitable organisations in the coming months and have recently joined the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce.”

Mr Wilson added: “Anglia Stairlifts has a strong name in the Peterborough area and it is our goal to take this to the next level with the support of our manufacturers, several of whom recently attended an open day at our head office on Eagle Business Park in Yaxley.”

Anglia Stairlifts supplies and installs stairlifts, domestic lifts, home lifts and hoists.

Gary Crofts, UK Sales Manager at Access BDD, who attended the open day, said: “I’m sure that we will continue to see further success as we continue to support Anglia Stairlifts with their growth plans with our quality products and services to meet the needs of their customers.

“It’s an exciting new chapter and one I’m looking forward to supporting.”

David Johns, National Sales Manager at Wessex Lifts. said: “Choosing from a comprehensive range of through floor and step lifts along with pre and post installation support, we will do all we can to assist them in this new venture.”