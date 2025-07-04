New Doctor Who spin-off book featuring Peterborough and its museum launched!

An exciting new Doctor Who spin-off book featuring Peterborough and the city’s museum has been launched.

The Lucy Wilson Mysteries: A Fright at the Museum, a Doctor Who spin-off book, takes Lucy Wilson to the heart of Peterborough, where strange forces are at work inside the city’s museum and art gallery but this time, Lucy is crossing over into real world!

Local author Tom Dexter, whose previous works include children’s book Fox Knits Socks, has teamed up with Candy Jar Books to create a unique Lucy Wilson story that is fully integrated with the ongoing the ‘Adventures in Time and Space: An Unofficial Doctor Who Exhibition’ currently going on at the museum.

The exhibition has brought a stunning collection of monsters, props, costumes, ray guns, spaceships, and even the TARDIS itself to Peterborough Museum.

The Lucy Wilson Mysteries.

Set within the museum itself, A Fright at the Museum features many real-life details, including a plesiosaur skeleton. It explores the building’s historical charm and the people who bring it to life.

Author Tom said: “For the past year, I’ve been working to bring the Doctor Who exhibition to Peterborough, and the museum was the first venue I approached.

"Thankfully, Sarah Wilson, the museum’s heritage manager, understood the concept immediately – and now it’s a reality. So what better way to celebrate than by sending Lucy Wilson, the Brigadier’s granddaughter, into the museum on an all-new adventure?

“This is the boldest, wildest Lucy Wilson adventure yet. It’s a mash-up of history, science fiction, and mystery that really tests Lucy and Hobo, and it’s been a joy to bring the museum and exhibition into the story in such an organic way.”

Sarah Wilson said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome the Doctor Who exhibition and Lucy Wilson to the museum. The fact that the Lucy Wilson story promotes reading and features our building so prominently is a fantastic way to celebrate what we do, and to engage young audiences in new, imaginative ways.”

Shaun Russell, Head of Publishing, at Candy Jar, added: “I’m thrilled to see Lucy Wilson take on such a unique and atmospheric mystery. This story pushes both her and Hobo in new directions, and as a fifteenth anniversary gift to fans, there’s an Easter egg in the book that long-time readers will enjoy.”