New charity football team set up in memory of Peterborough man 'with a heart of gold' who passed away due to Cystic Fibrosis

Jordan Smith has been described as an “infectous character.”

A new charity football team in Peterborough has been set up to honour the memory of Jordan Smith and raise awareness of Cystic Fibrosis.

Jordan Smith (25) passed away at the beginning of November and had been diagnosed with the condition at birth.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system which can cause issues such as malnutrition, poor growth and breathing difficulties. The condition tends to get worse over time and currently, only around half of the people born with the condition live past the age of 40.

Jordan Smith.

In his memory, Jordan’s brother has now started a new charity football team called ‘Team J’ and they will play their first match on January 12.

Jordan has been described as a “infectious character” who could “light up every room he walked into.”

Mitchell said: “Jordan spent many periods of his life in hospital, up to two weeks and more. He had to undergo many, many operations, he had some of his bowels removed and he was constantly on medication.

He struggled walking upstairs and would get out of breath very quickly as his lungs were only working at 50% activity but he was incredible.

Jordan either side of his siblings Danika and Mitchell in a school photo.

"He fought and fought and never let his condition get him down.

"He was funny, enthusiastic and true to who he was. He was full of character, had incredible banter and had a heart of gold.

“He could be in a room with 100 people and still be the loudest one in there.

"The phone call we got to tell of Jordan’s condition shattered our lived. He will be truly missed.”

Jordan with his mother as a child.

The goal for the team is to raise as much awareness as for possible of Cystic Fibrosis as well as funds to support the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, which funds vital research into the condition.

Mitchell was inspired to found his own football team after playing for the past year for Team Isaac, a team, started by Dean Kent from Yaxley, that has raised just shy of £12,000 over the course of 2024 for Addenbrookes Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care unit. They were founded after Dean’s son was born extremely prematurely and the unit saved his life.

Team Isaac will provide the opposition for Team J’s first ever match on Sunday January 12 at One Leisure in Ramsey, with kick-off at 12pm.

All of Jordan’s family will be in attendance and the match will include a minute’s applause as well as a guard of honour in the 25th minute.

To donate to the Team J cause, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/team-j-fc and to find out more about the team, head to Team ‘J’ FC - Cystic Fibrosis Trust Charity Football Team on Facebook.