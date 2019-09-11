New centre offering support for Peterborough families nears completion as charity appeals for sensory garden help

A new centre which will offer a range of support for families in the Peterborough area is nearing completion.

The Young People’s Counselling Service (YPCS), which founded as a charity in 1994, offers free, accessible counselling from highly trained and qualified counsellors.

Its Annabelle Davis Centre project (named after celebrity patron Annabelle Davis) will see the creation of family resiliency centres in locations across Cambridgeshire in partnership with local authorities, schools and partner agencies. These centres will focus on prevention and early intervention.

With the support of Persimmon Homes (East Midlands), building works at the first site in Yaxley are complete, but the charity needs additional help to complete the sensory garden.

The stunning design by local award winning garden designer Jeni Cairns, who has volunteered her help, needs materials to bring the outdoor space to life. From paving slabs to plants, the shopping list amounts to approximately £4,000.

The charity is appealing to local suppliers and the business community to help complete the centre and take part in the development of the UK’s first community-led family resiliency centre.

Anyone who is able to help should email sally.howell@ypcs.uk.