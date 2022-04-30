Revd Canon Steve Benoy, who will be sworn in as Canon Missioner this weekend

A new Canon Missioner to be installed at Peterborough Cathedra this weekend.

The Revd Canon Steve Benoy will be installed in the post on Sunday (May 1), at a special 3.30pm service of Choral Evensong.

The service is an opportunity to welcome Canon Benoy to the Cathedral community, as well as for him to be formally ‘sworn in’ and led to his place in the Choir Stalls. The congregation will also include his family, friends and colleagues who have come together to pray for him in his new role.

Canon Benoy recently moved to Peterborough from Wellingborough where he served as Director of Ordinands, Vocations and Formation for the Diocese of Peterborough for 11 years.

Prior to this he was Vicar of Christ the King, a large church in Kettering, for 10 years. Throughout his ministry he has had a particular focus on working with young people and was instrumental in setting up the youth charity Oxygen in Kingston upon Thames during his curacy.

As a Residentiary Canon living in the Precincts, Steve becomes part of the core community of the Cathedral, meeting daily for prayer and working alongside the Dean and other Residentiary Canons as a member of Chapter (the Cathedral’s governing body).

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Canon Steve Benoy to the Cathedral. The insights he will bring from his experience, both as a Director of Ordinands and also as a parish priest finding ways for the church to support and enrich its local community, will be invaluable.”

Canon Steven Benoy said: “I am so looking forward to getting to know and sharing the love of Christ amongst the communities of the city and cathedral. Peterborough strikes me as rich in its past history, present variety and hopes for the future. I am grateful to have the opportunity to be part of the city’s ongoing story, the life of the cathedral and wider mission of the Diocese of Peterborough.”

The role of Canon Missioner became vacant when the Revd Canon Sarah Brown left in September 2021 to become Dean of Hereford.