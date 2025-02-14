​New call to Peterborough businesses to back community event

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 14th Feb 2025, 13:32 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 14:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

​​Community event to be held this summer

The manager of a business centre in Peterborough has renewed her appeal for support for a special community event.

​Michelle Craig, general manager of the Brightfield Business Hub, in Orton Southgate, is organising a community event to be staged in Cardea next summer and is urging businesses and performers who would like to take part to get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I’m looking for vendors and activity hosts to be part of an amazing community day.

Michelle CraigMichelle Craig
Michelle Craig

"Whether you sell handmade goods, offer children's activities, or run a local business, we'd love to have you join us.

She added: “This is the perfect opportunity to showcase your products, support local charities, connect with the community and to be part of a fun-filled family day.”

She added: “As general manager of a bustling business centre, I've always had a passion for supporting startups and helping businesses thrive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm super excited to share that I’m taking this commitment a step further by organising an incredible community event.”

Michelle, who also runs Community Events by Michelle Craig, said: “This event isn't just about supporting local businesses.

"It’s also a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a day out while raising funds for two amazing local charities.

The event will take place at the Cardea Community Sports Pavilion, in Bellona Drive, on July 5 from 10am to 4pm and entry is free. Anyone interested in having a stall should contact [email protected]

Related topics:PeterboroughCardea
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice