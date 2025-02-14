New call to Peterborough businesses to back community event
The manager of a business centre in Peterborough has renewed her appeal for support for a special community event.
Michelle Craig, general manager of the Brightfield Business Hub, in Orton Southgate, is organising a community event to be staged in Cardea next summer and is urging businesses and performers who would like to take part to get in touch.
She said: “I’m looking for vendors and activity hosts to be part of an amazing community day.
"Whether you sell handmade goods, offer children's activities, or run a local business, we'd love to have you join us.
She added: “This is the perfect opportunity to showcase your products, support local charities, connect with the community and to be part of a fun-filled family day.”
She added: “As general manager of a bustling business centre, I've always had a passion for supporting startups and helping businesses thrive.
"I'm super excited to share that I’m taking this commitment a step further by organising an incredible community event.”
Michelle, who also runs Community Events by Michelle Craig, said: “This event isn't just about supporting local businesses.
"It’s also a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a day out while raising funds for two amazing local charities.
The event will take place at the Cardea Community Sports Pavilion, in Bellona Drive, on July 5 from 10am to 4pm and entry is free. Anyone interested in having a stall should contact [email protected]