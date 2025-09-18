New affordable homes development is handed over to Peterborough social housing association Cross Keys Homes

A new homes development in Peterborough has been officially handed over to a city-based social housing association.

Six just completed affordable homes at Hampton Woods has been passed to Cross Keys Homes which is committed to building up its stock of premises for rent and shared ownership.

The homes have just been completed by developer Persimmon Homes East Midlands and are the first of 60 that are expected to be handed over by summer 2029.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, said: “We are delighted to have completed the first six affordable homes on this site and look forward to working with Persimmon Homes East Midlands over the next few years as we receive more than 60 affordable homes in total.

Cross Keys Homes’ Assistant Director of Development, Nigel Lomax, and Development Manager, Jack Bass, were welcomed to the site by Persimmon Homes’ Land Director, Michelle Jeffrey, and Site Manager, Dan Winterton, to officially complete the handover.

"These new homes will provide a mixture of affordable rented and shared ownership homes helping to meet local housing needs while supporting a thriving community.”

The event marked a significant step in the ongoing commitment by both organisations to provide much-needed high quality new homes in Peterborough, and are part of Persimmon Homes’ wider development at Hampton Woods.

Michelle Jeffrey, land director of Persimmon Homes, said: “We are delighted to work closely with Cross Keys Homes to bring affordable, energy-efficient housing to Peterborough.

"This handover is part of our commitment to support communities and provide homes that meet a wide range of needs.”