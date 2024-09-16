Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trust to host consultation day

Bosses of Nene Park Trust are seeking help from the public as they rethink community hub development plans for the historic Lynch Farm.

The trust is hosting a consultation event to share its vision for the disused Grade II listed farm at Orton Wistow and to seek the thoughts and ideas of local people.

The moves comes after an earlier planning application for the farm, which was the base for the Lynch Farm Riding School for 50 years until two years ago, was withdrawn in April following criticism from residents and councillors about likely noise disturbance.

The Grade II listed Lynch Farm near Ferry Meadows, Peterborough

The plans for the disused farm, which features the Grade II listed farmhouse and an array of outbuildings, were unveiled last year and involved a range of community uses.

They included creating an enclosed dog field to offer a safe walking and training space and which would be available for private hire, a space for community and paid events such as artisan food fairs, family theatre and weddings plus a tent village for schools and uniformed groups to camp.

It was also proposed to remove a temporary classroom and office building and replace it with a temporary toilet block to provide toilets and showers.

Now the trust is seeking to refine its proposals.

A Trust spokesperson said: “The consultation this week will cover a bit about what the immediate next steps are as well as encouraging ideas and discussion with residents about what the future could look like.

"We'll be soon putting in some planning permission which follows on from the one withdrawn earlier this year.

"The differences are based on the feedback and concerns we heard from attendees of our last public consultation , and so some tweaks have been made to specific points around maximum number of dogs using the dog paddock and where the parking will be to minimise impact on residents.

“It will also include camping for uniformed groups as before, and use of the site for education - which we are currently able to do anyway as part of current usage permissions for the site, but which we are formalising as part of this process.”

Trust chief executive Matthew Bradbury has previously said: “As a charity, it is important that we maintain revenue streams to enable us to operate, and to pay for the maintenance and upkeep of the park and our buildings.

"When the Trust took on the guardianship of Nene Park back in 1988, Lynch Farm was always included in the arrangement for income-generating purposes.”

The consultation event will take place on Thursday (September 19) and sessions will take place in The Sett classroom, near the main toilet block in Ferry Meadows.

Each session is just one hour long and will include a short introductory talk, some interactive consultation activities and the chance to ask questions.

There will be two afternoon drop-in sessions from 2pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

There will be two book-your-place evening sessions. The first is 5.30pm to 6.30pm and the next from 7pm to 8pm.

Anyone who has any queries about the event should contact [email protected]