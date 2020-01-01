Naturists to hold ‘clothes optional meal’ in Cambridgeshire

If you fancy doing something a bit different to start off the new year then the Eastern Region of British Naturism may have just the thing.

The group is meeting in Cambridgeshire on Saturday, January 25 for a “clothes optional evening meal”.

It said: “This means you don’t have to think about what to wear, just wear the least clothes you are comfortable with or maybe even none, although if doing this choice you will need something (towel) to sit on for hygiene reasons.”

The three-course meal is being held in Whittesford in the south of the county from 7pm.

Tickets are £30, with guests able to enjoy a starter of carrot and coriander soup before moving on to a main course of beef stew or spinach and chickpea curry.

Dessert is apple or peach and raspberry crumble, while the meal will be accompanied by soft drinks, wine and beer.

Organiser Ian said: “This a fun event with a quiz, but the main emphasis is for people to relax and enjoy themselves. Naturists are very friendly, sociable, normal people. The only way you can find out about who they are and meet others nearby is by talking to them - with nothing to judge people by.”

The village has good transport links for car or train, and a shuttle lift can be arranged from the station if arranged in advance.

This is the first event of its kind to be organised in the county, the group said.

Tickets are limited to 100 people. For more information or to book, visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/britishnaturism/318613 or click here.