It’s National Fish & Chip Day!

Not that we really need an excuse but today is all about celebrating that most quintessentially British of culinary treats – the fish supper.

Normally held on the first Friday of June, this year’s celebrations are taking place today as a way of honouring the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Of course, we are quite fortunate here in Peterborough as we have a wealth of top-notch chippies, both within the city and in surrounding villages and towns, to choose from.

So which ones should you be heading out to this evening to celebrate this most auspicious of days?

Well, according to Tripadvisor – the world’s largest travel platform – half of the local eateries in its latest list of top ten fast food joints around Peterborough are fish and chip shops.

Perhaps your favourite chippy is one of them?

If not, then now is the perfect time to strike out and find a new plaice to enjoy a pukka feed!

Check out our gallery of the top ten chippies in Peterborough to see which one is nearest to you.

1 . National Fish and Chip Day 2024 Today, June 6, is National Fish and Chip Day - but which are the best chippies in our region? (image: Oli Scarff/Getty) Photo: Oli Scarff Photo Sales

2 . Causeway Royal Fish Bar Whittlesey's Causeway Royal Fish Bar takes the coveted #1 spot by continuing on its (very) long run of keeping customers (very, very) happy. While reviewers wax lyrical over the excellent service and tasty offerings, it is the portion sizes and personal touches which seem to delight patrons most. "Definitely value for money when feeding a hungry family," said one. "Staff remember our order even if we don’t go for a while," shared another. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Parrotts Slap bang in the city centre at Hereward Cross, Parrotts takeaway has long been the chippy of choice for shoppers and those spending a full day in the city centre. Notching a very impressive average rating of 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor, the only real consistent complaints here seem to be about the length of the queues at times, and the fact that chip portions are "too big". Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Fletton Fish and Chips An institution on the High Street for many a year now, Fletton Fish and Chips is the kind of neighbourhood chippy that should be made available on the NHS. Yassar ("Yaz") and his team are so friendly and accommodating that stopping by for a fish supper feels like popping round a mate's house to catch up for a natter. "The owner makes this place amazing," raved one reviewer. Photo: National World Photo Sales