National Festival of Railway Modelling to return to Peterborough

More than 5,000 visitors are expected when the National Festival of Railway Modelling returns to the East of England Arena and Events Centre on the weekend of December 7-8.

The show, billed as “the ultimate day out for model railway enthusiasts,” is organised by Warners Shows and supported by Market Deeping Model Railway Club and Nene Valley Railway.

The National Festival of Railway Modelling in Peterborough

It will be held in the main arena building and will feature more than 30 full model railway layouts in a variety of gauges - showcasing the most extensive, detailed and complex model railway creations from around the world.

There also will be more than 100 trade stands, offering thousands of model railway products, areas and stands for clubs and societies, and demonstrations of all kinds of model railway technology and techniques.

Children coming to the festival with pre-booked tickets will receive a simple to assemble, pre-printed and laser-cut weighbridge kit for use in their own layouts.

The event, which is being held for the 11th consecutive year at the arena, will take advantage of a shuttlebus partnership with the venue. Visitors arriving by train will get free transport to and from the venue every 30 minutes, with free parking those arriving by car.

Venue director Jason Lunn said: “There’s nothing miniature about this show, which fills the arena every year with an incredible variety of model railway layouts and trade stands, not to mention the many societies and clubs that come to meet here and see what’s new in the world of model railways.

“Warners Shows always puts together an incredibly professional and smoothly run event, and it’s a pleasure to welcome the festival back to Peterborough.”