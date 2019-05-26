Muslims break Ramadan fast at Peterborough Cathedral to strengthen friendship bonds

Peterborough Cathedral opened its doors on Friday to around 150 people from different faiths and no faith allegiance for Peterborough’s second public Iftar.

The Iftar is a meal shared by Muslims at sunset to break the fast during Ramadan. As the cathedral offered the space the Muslim community provided a meal for all to enjoy. The aim of the public Iftar was to strengthen the bonds of friendship and community.

The event was organised by New Muslim Circle Peterborough. Dean of Peterborough, the Very Revd Chris Dalliston, said: “Our Muslim friends are generous in their invitation to share this special meal and we in turn are glad to offer space.”

Interfaith ambassador and guest speaker Batool Al Toma talked about fostering a spirit of openness and generosity.