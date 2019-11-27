Musical stars light up charity ball

It was a night of surprises at the inaugural ‘A Million Dreams’ charity spectacular in Peterborough.

The event was held at Holiday Inn West to raise money for Action Medical Reseach and Hospice Isle of Man - with star guest 911 singer Jimmy Constable launching the event in front of more than 150 guests.

Jimmy Constable with Lyndsay Wood

The boyband member said he was delighted with the turnout: “This has been something of a dream of mine for the past few years and so to see it come to life was almost surreal.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came along to support us for making it such a fun atmosphere and to Action’s local committee members for all their hard work in making it a reality. We even managed to organise a few surprises on the night too!”

Jimmy was not the only star musical act performing as Sam Bailey – winner of the X Factor in 2010 – put on an impromptu performance of two songs including ‘And I Am Telling You’.

There were also performances throughout the night from magician Paul Martin, comedian Kev Orkian and singers Steve Charles and Kenny Thomas, Lyndsay Wood, Action’s Community Fundraising Manager for the region said: “Action was thrilled to be chosen as a beneficiary of the ‘A Million Dreams Ball’.

“On behalf of the charity I would like to express our thanks and appreciation to both Jimmy and our Peterborough Committee who pulled together such a fabulous event.”

Both of the chosen charities are very close to Jimmy Constable as his two children were born premature and the hospice cared for his stepdad.

Funds are still being counted, but plans are already underway to bring the charity ball back again in November 2020.

The event was proudly sponsored by Boongate Kia.

Action Medical Research is a UK-wide children’s charity which funds desperately needed research to tackle the diseases that devastate the lives of so many of our children. It has been funding medical breakthroughs since it began in 1952 including helping to introduce the first polio vaccines in the UK, developing the use of ultrasound in pregnancy and testing the rubella vaccine.

Action is currently funding research into areas including premature birth, epilepsy, scarlet fever, cerebral palsy, brain cancer and some rare and distressing conditions.