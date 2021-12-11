Music, magic - and Biggins - helps NSPCC raise £13,000 at Peterborough event

NSPCC volunteers are pictured with television celebrity Christopher Biggins

The event - Music, Magic and More - had been postponed three times due to the pandemic but guests made up for the delay by raising £13,000 to support vulnerable local children and their families.

Guests were entertained by Christopher Biggins, local radio personality Kev Lawrence, magician James Phelan, nephew of the late Paul Daniels, and Peterborough-based singer Nicole Lawrence.

Musical entertainment was provided by multi-award winning Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute band Walk Like A Man, who have wowed audiences all over the UK with their toe-tapping, dance-hit set of songs.

Christopher Biggins is pictured with event organiser Carol Collier and PBSG Chairman Chris Collier MBE.

The funds were raised through a couple of different raffles and auctions and took the total raised by the Peterborough Business Support Group since it started to £1.1million.

Main sponsors for the evening were Allison Homes, Buckles Solicitors, Holiday Inn, MPB, Azets, Moore Thompson and tcBulley Davey, without whose support the event could not have been so successful.