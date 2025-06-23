Music donation to Thomas Deacon Academy to ensure much loved Peterborough bass player Nick Smith's legacy lives on

The family of a much loved Peterborough musician have donated some of his precious instruments to a city school, to ensure his legacy will live on with future generations.

Nick Smith (54) died in January this year, with scores of people paying tribute to the bass player – and hundreds attending his Cathedral funeral.

Nick, who was best known for playing in tribute band Genesis Connected, had inspired and taught countless others in Peterborough with his performances – and on Monday, his sisters, Alison Hall and Kathryn Roe visited Thomas Deacon Academy to donate a bass guitar, a guitar, an amp and other accessories to the school.

Nick, and many members of his family, all attended the Deacons School, and Kathryn is a teaching assistant at the junior school at Thomas Deacon Academy.

Nick Smith (inset) and from left to right, Alison Hall, Chris Watson, Beth Williams and Kathryn Roe

Alison said: “Myself, my sister and brother all went to Deacons, and we felt we wanted to donate some of his equipment from his collection to his local school where we all attended. We have donated today a bass guitar, a six string electric guitar, a small amplifier and a rack to store some equipment on, as a starter, and we are possibly looking at donating more stuff that the school may need in the coming years to help them with their concerts. Fingers crossed that from this donation there will be some new, up and coming musicians that will be able to flourish in the local community.

“Nick would be so pleased, he would be made up. He was a very humble guy, he didn’t brag about his talent, and it was a real talent, I think he will be looking down on us, feeling very proud that myself and my sister are keeping his name in the local community, and donating back to the place where it all started for him.”

Kathryn added: “I feel that accessing music for our students is really important for their mental well being, and it teaches them the character pillars of confidence, commitment and curiosity.

"Learning an instrument can alleviate any possible problems the children might have, to let themselves go through the music, to hold the instrument, to feel the vibrations, it is amazing, and the fact they can learn at the Junior college, and travel over to the secondary phase, they can still come over and carry on with that music right through to the sixth form.

“I think that there are so many musicians who were taught by Nick. The fact there will be children accessing his instruments. They might go on to teach other children, they might become teachers themselves, and I think Nick would be lost for words, and would be very, very proud that his family of instruments are assisting other families in the Peterborough area.”

Beth Williams music subject lead at TDA, said the donation would go on to inspire youngsters at the school. She said: “We are so grateful to have extra instruments in our department, which means all the students will be able to have a look, and a touch and a feel, and even have lessons on the bass, use them in the concerts, use and demonstrate them in lessons, so it is a really great contribution.

“Music is fundamental to children’s learning. Music is not just about playing an instrument. Music gives them so many other things – confidence, they can be curious about so many different genres of music, they can explore different worlds and cultures through music, it is just amazing to have so many students interested, and tat I can facilitate that as a teacher. In TDA we have lots of music happening all the time – we have GCSE students, we have KS3 students that have music three times a week, so it is really important to us.”

Chris Watson guitar teacher at the school said Nick was part of the 'fabric’ of his life, and the instruments would be of great use to the school.

He said: “These will be incredibly useful – we have some quality instruments here today, a wonderful guitar, and a fantastic bass guitar, which will be of great benefit to the students, to play instruments of that quality, perhaps for concerts and things and special occasions.

“I think he would be very pleased. I would describe Nick as a master of contemporary bass techniques, he could play like Mark King from Level 42, he was a master at it.

"He was also very very friendly human being. My brother had a school band with Nick, and they won competitions that were open for adults. My own band, the drummer met Nick on the first day of secondary school, and they played together ever since. And my bass player was taught by Nick, so Nick is in the fabric, the tapestry of my life, although I only played with him a couple of times unfortunately.”

Charity gig will celebrate the life of Nick Smith

Along with the donations to the school, Nick’s legacy will continue at festivals in Peterborough through the rest of the year.

At the Itter Park Festival, the Nick Smith Stage will be a central feature, showcasing great musical acts in the park.

And on Sunday, September 7, a special charity fundraising day will be held at Charters Bar.

Alison said: “At my brother’s funeral – musicians like to pay their respects through music, and unfortunately we didn’t really have the option to let everyone have their time on the stage, and a lot of his friends from the local community, and further afield, – we have someone coming over from America – wanted to pay their respects through music.

"So it came about through discussions within his friendship circle to have a memorial gig, and we wanted to expand on that and raise more money for the local community so we can give back to musicians, or people who want to be musicians who are maybe struggling, can’t afford to have equipment, and we can try and fund collectives and charities to be able to create new and upcoming musicians.

“The gig will be at Charters on Sunday, September 7 from noon until about 9pm, there will be so many local bands playing, from Groove Cartel, to some old bands coming back together, my brothers old band, the Genesis Connected guys, will be there doing a set.

"There will be food, drink, laughter – it will be a day of celebration.

"We will also be drawing the raffle for the custom built Nick Smith Midas Grainger Bass, a custom built bass guitar designed by my brother for himself. Unfortunately he passed away before it was built, but the lads from Grainger Guitars kindly said that they wanted to honor Nick and make his bass, and they have donated it to the charity, so you will have the chance to win a guitar worth about £2,500.”

More details about the charity gig will be announced in the lead up to the day itself.