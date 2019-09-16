MP opens new Peterborough Post Office as family celebrates 25 years running store

MP Shailesh Vara cut the ribbon for the official opening of a new Post Office in Orton Waterville.

The Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire was joined by Green city councillor Julie Howell at Saturday’s event at Sheri Food Store in Church Drive.

The opening of the new Post Office. Photo: Post Office

The occasion also marked the silver anniversary of the Singh family operating the convenience store where the Post Office is based.

The store is run by husband and wife Daljit Singh and Santosh Kaur, their eldest son Jaspal Singh and his wife Navkiran Kaur.

Post Office services will be available seven days a week from 8.30am to 9pm.

Mr Vara said: “This is great news for Orton Waterville and I want to thank the Singh family for deciding to take on a Post Office. Offering a service seven days a week from early until late will really benefit residents and local businesses, providing access to a wide range of Post Office services including banking transactions.”

Cllr Howell, representative for Orton Waterville on the council, said: “I’m so grateful that the team at Sheri Food Store have brought Post Office services back to Orton Waterville village.

“A Post Office is about so much more than stamps and letters. It is a community hub that brings people together, supports local businesses and contributes to the local economy. I wish the Singh family every success and encourage local residents to support their local Post Office.”

Jaspal Singh said: “Opening a Post Office is a fantastic way to mark the 25th anniversary of our family running this store. We were encouraged by the local community to apply for a Post Office as we are at the heart of the village.

“One local business immediately switched their banking to us. It saves them so much time and effort being able to do their banking right on their doorstep and there is ample free parking. There are many residents and local businesses who can use our wide range of Post Office services.”

Anthony Bayley, Post Office change manager, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers and are confident that this brand new Post Office, alongside Matley and Orton Longueville, will ensure that people in Orton Waterville have easy access to our services.”

The new branch offers a range of Post Office services from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers can also use banking services including cash deposits, withdrawals and balance enquiries for all main UK banks. The National Lottery service has also been added.