MP calls for Red Arrows to come to RAF Wittering in meeting with minister

There have been more calls to bring the Red Arrows to RAF Wittering as North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara met Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood.

The Ministry of Defence recently announced RAF Wittering as one of three possible new homes for the Red Arrows following the closure of RAF Scampton in 2022.

A date for the decision announcement has not yet been made.

Mr Vara was joined by Mayor of Cambridgeshire James Palmer and Vice-Chairman of Wittering Parish Council John Bradshaw for the meeting.

Mr Vara said: “It would be fantastic to have the Red Arrows at RAF Wittering and I was very pleased to arrange this meeting with local representatives and the Minister to put forward our case as to why the base would be the most suitable home for the Red Arrows.

“The base provides easy access off the A1 and already has an excellent infrastructure around it to facilitate the needs of the Red Arrows.

“I have made clear to the Minister that I and the local community are prepared to help him in any way we can.”

Mayor Palmer said: “I am delighted to offer my support to RAF Wittering in this opportunity to be the official home of the Red Arrows. This is very exciting for the village and airbase and I am sure would be welcomed across the county.”

Cllr Bradshaw, Vice-Chairman of Wittering Parish Council added: “As a representative of the Parish Council I fully support the Red Arrows coming to Wittering. This would be an excellent development and would raise the profile of the village and surrounding area.

“There has been an airbase at Wittering for over 100 years and Wittering would be a fitting home for the world-famous Red Arrows.”

Mr Ellwood said: “It was good to meet with representatives from North West Cambridgeshire supporting a possible move by the Red Arrows to Wittering RAF base.

This was a very useful meeting at which various points were put across. The decision will be subject to independent assessment in the MOD after all the factors have been fully considered concerning all three potential sites.”