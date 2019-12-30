Most popular Peterborough baby names for 2019 revealed - is your name on the list?

Muhammad has topped the charts for the most popular name given to baby boys in Peterborough for the 12th year in a row.

The name (including all spelling variations) finished ahead of Arthur and Oliver this year.

Arthur, Charlie and Leo have moved into the ten top most popular names - all three were just outside the top ten in 2018.

New entries into the top 20 include Finley, Arlo, Rory, Logan and Theo.

For girls, last year’s joint third placed name, Lily, topped the charts in 2019, with Olivia - top in 2018 - slipping to third.

Amelia was the second most popular name. Names such as Amelia, Ella and Isabella have increased in popularity since 2018, while Phoebe, Maisie, Florence and Isabelle are new entries to the top 20.

The statistics, released by the Peterborough Register Office, show traditional names are still firm favourites with Peterborough families.

Names to drop out of the top 20 include Alfie, Freddie, Alexander, Issac and Ethan for boys and Harper, Poppy, Emilia, Evelyn, Sienna and Elsie for girls.

The full top 20 names for 2019, including all spelling variants are:

Boys - 1 Mohammad 2 Arthur 3 Oliver 4 George 5 Charlie 6 Jacob 7 Harry and Jack (joint) 9 Oscar 10 Leo 11 Noah 12 Finley 13 Thomas and Theo (joint) 15 Henry 16 William 17 Logan 18 Archie and Arlo (joint) 20 Rory

Girls - 1 Lily 2 Amelia 3 Olivia 4 Sophia 5 Ella 6 Ava and Isla (joint) 8 Freya and Mia (joint) 10 Charlotte, Isabella, Phoebe and Maisie (joint) 14 Florence and Emily (joint) 16 Sophie, Willow, Grace and Isabelle (joint) 20 Alice